Cars' Sale Surge 104% In July

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The sale of cars during the month of July 2021 surged by 104.17% as compared to same month of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 20,669 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to the sale of 10,123 units in same period of last year.

The data shows that 1700 units of Honda civic and city were sold during the month as compared to the sale of 2,210 units last year, showing a decline of 23.15%.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale however witnessed an increase of 52% as it soared to 2,320 units in the corresponding month from 1,528 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale surged by 23.62 percent as its sale increased to 225 units from 182 units in July.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed increase as its sale jumped to 2,700 units in the year under review from 1,830 units in July 2020.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 4,213 units in the corresponding year whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 1,077 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase of 276% as it rose to 2,131 units from 566 units in July last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 2,158 units in FY21 to 6,110 units in the previous year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes witnessed a decrease of 11% as it went down to 133,426 units in July 2021 compared to sale of 149,921 units in same month of last year.

