UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Surge 92.76% In 2 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:27 PM

Cars' sale surge 92.76% in 2 months

The sale of cars during the first two months of financial year 2021-22 surged by 92.76 percent as compared to same months of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The sale of cars during the first two months of financial year 2021-22 surged by 92.76 percent as compared to same months of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 38,568 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to the sale of 20,008 units in same period of last year.

The data shows that 4426 units of Honda civic and city were sold during the months as compared to the sale of 4,190 units last year, showing an increase of 5.63%.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale also witnessed an increase of 77.95% as it soared to 4,262 units in the corresponding month from 2,395 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale surged by 0.26 percent as its sale increased to 379 units from 378 units in last year.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed increase as its sale jumped to 4725 units in the year under review from 3,588 units.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 7,058 units in the corresponding year whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 2,477 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp increase of 193.30% as it rose to 3,810 units from 1,299 units in last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 4,547 units to 11,141 units.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Honda Same From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

Peak hour WAPDA hydel generation touches 8854MW

Peak hour WAPDA hydel generation touches 8854MW

3 minutes ago
 UK cancels Covid vaccine contract with Franco-Aust ..

UK cancels Covid vaccine contract with Franco-Austrian firm

3 minutes ago
 US Open champion Raducanu can 'rule the world' say ..

US Open champion Raducanu can 'rule the world' says former coach

5 minutes ago
 Monthly UFG losses come down by 36% in last FY

Monthly UFG losses come down by 36% in last FY

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Works on Transfer of Ru ..

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Works on Transfer of Russian Citizen Detained in Prag ..

5 minutes ago
 Australia's Sydney Airport agrees to 17-bln-dollar ..

Australia's Sydney Airport agrees to 17-bln-dollar takeover

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.