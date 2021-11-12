UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Surges 38% In Four Months

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:03 PM

Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

Sale of cars during four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Oct) has surged by 38 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Sale of cars during four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Oct) has surged by 38 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 31,934 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 23,146 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 34.46 percent in October as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 8,619 nits in October as compared to 6,410 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 10,444 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 8,344 units last year, thus showing a jump of 25.16 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale also rose by 101 per cent as it surged to 9,937 units in the corresponding period from 4,928 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale, however went down by 39.62 percent as its sale declined to 489 units from 810 units during Jul-Oct 2020-21.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed a slight increase as its sale rose to 9,277 units in the year under review.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 11,454 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 4,079 units.

The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 85.31 percent as it rose to 6,779 units during first four months of current fiscal year from 3,658 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 10,544 units in Jul-Oct (2020-21) to 20,773 units in same period of current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes increase by 0.55 percent as it rose to 628,242 units in four months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 624,818 units in same period of last year.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Honda Same October From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 drug dealers in Hassanabdal

Police arrest 3 drug dealers in Hassanabdal

4 minutes ago
 French Pacific territory to hold December referend ..

French Pacific territory to hold December referendum

4 minutes ago
 Theater Wallay to organize evening melodies with A ..

Theater Wallay to organize evening melodies with Aftab Sooraj on Nov 20

4 minutes ago
 Rwandan critic popular on YouTube jailed for seven ..

Rwandan critic popular on YouTube jailed for seven years

13 minutes ago
 Capital mosques to get Conical Baffles Gas Water H ..

Capital mosques to get Conical Baffles Gas Water Heaters

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.