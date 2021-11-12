Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

Sale of cars during four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Oct) has surged by 38 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Sale of cars during four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Oct) has surged by 38 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 31,934 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 23,146 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 34.46 percent in October as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 8,619 nits in October as compared to 6,410 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 10,444 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 8,344 units last year, thus showing a jump of 25.16 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale also rose by 101 per cent as it surged to 9,937 units in the corresponding period from 4,928 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale, however went down by 39.62 percent as its sale declined to 489 units from 810 units during Jul-Oct 2020-21.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed a slight increase as its sale rose to 9,277 units in the year under review.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 11,454 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 4,079 units.

The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 85.31 percent as it rose to 6,779 units during first four months of current fiscal year from 3,658 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 10,544 units in Jul-Oct (2020-21) to 20,773 units in same period of current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes increase by 0.55 percent as it rose to 628,242 units in four months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 624,818 units in same period of last year.

