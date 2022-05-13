UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Surges 50.96% In Ten Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Cars' sale surges 50.96% in ten months

Sale of cars during ten months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (July-April) has surged by 56.96 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said

According to the data, as many as 191,237 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 126,679 units in same period of last year.

According to the data, as many as 191,237 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 126,679 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 29.02 percent in April 2022 as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 18,625 units in April 2022 as compared to 14,435 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 29,095 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 20,869 units last year, thus showing a jump of 39.41 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars' sale also rose by 21.

66 per cent as it surged to 47,812 units in the corresponding period from 39,299 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale also went up by 33.36 percent as its sale increased to 2,770 units from 2,077 units during Jul-April 2020-21.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 19,431 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 13,420 units.

The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 81.68 percent as it rose to 18,739 units during first ten months of current fiscal year from 10,314 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 33,129 units in Jul-April (2020-21) to 58,250 units in same period of current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, sale of Suzuki Bolan increase by 43.85 percent as it rose to 10,422 units in ten months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 7,245 units in same period of last year.

