Cars' sale surges 57% in eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Sale of cars during eight months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Feb) has surged by 57.46 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 149,813 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 95,139 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 33.04 percent in February as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 18,054 units in February as compared to 13,570 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 23,552 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 16,213 units last year, thus showing a jump of 45.26 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars' sale also rose by 29.

68per cent as it surged to 38,300 units in the corresponding period from 29,532 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale however went down by 67.74 percent as its sale declined to 497 units from 1,541 units during Jul-Feb 2020-21.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 17,380 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 10,471 units.

The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 94.68 percent as it rose to 14,812 units during first eight months of current fiscal year from 7,608 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 24,293 units in Jul-Feb (2020-21) to 43,427 units in same period of current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, sale of Suzuki Bolan increase by 50.83 percent as it rose to 8,267 units in eight months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 5,481 units in same period of last year.

