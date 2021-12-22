Cars' sale surges 61% in five months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sale of cars during five months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Nov) has surged by 61.89 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 90,303 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 55,779 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 28.84 percent in November as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 15,351 units in November as compared to 11,914 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 13,215 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 10,429 units last year, thus showing a jump of 26.71 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale also rose by 91.84 per cent as it surged to 12,723 units in the corresponding period from 6,632 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale however went down by 46.42 percent as its sale declined to 495 units from 924 units during Jul-Nov 2020-21.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed a slight decrease as its sale decline to 11,252 units in the year under review.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 13,105 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 5,596 units.

The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 93.17 percent as it rose to 8,768 units during first five months of current fiscal year from 4,539 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 13,267 units in Jul-Nov (2020-21) to 23,193 units in same period of current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes increase by 0.26 percent as it rose to 795,842 units in five months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 793,755 units in same period of last year.

