Cars Sale Up 2.47% In Feb

Cars sale up 2.47% in Feb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sale of cars in the country have increased from 10,095 units in January 2020 to 10,345 units in February this year, showing an increase of 2.47 percent.

However, on year on year basis the sale of cars plunged by 39.4 percent as the sale in February last year was recorded at 17,071 units.

The car sale during first eight months of current fiscal year also decreased to 79,537 units in Jul-Feb 2019-20 compared to the sale of 140,462 units in same period of current fiscal year, showing a decline of 43 percent.

Honda cars (Civic and City) witnessed a decrease of 63 percent in their sale during first eight months of current fiscal year as it tumbled to 10,665 in Jul-Feb (2019-20) from 28,760 units in same period a year ago.

Similarly, sale of Toyota Corolla also decreased from 38,248 last year to 18,902 units in July-February 2019-20, showing a decline of 50.58 percent.

The newly launched Suzuki Alto which received overwhelming response in the beginning also registered a decline of 9.7 percent as it went down from 1,794 units in January 2020 to 1,620 units in February this year.

