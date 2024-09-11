Open Menu

Cars' Sale Up 27% During July-August 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Cars' sale up 27% during July-August 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The sale of cars during the first two months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 27.70 per cent compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 12,274 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 9,611 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 1,863 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-August 2024-25 compared to the sale of 700 units during July-August 2023-24.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 22.18 per cent as it went up to 2,671 units from 2,186 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 40.52 per cent as its sales surged from 755 units to 1,061 units this year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 227 units during the first two months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 482 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 329 units from 604 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales witnessed an increase of 16.22 per cent from 4,209 units to 4,892 units during the current year, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan surged to 1,031 units as opposed to sales of 312 units in the same month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Honda Same Bolan From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 hour ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

3 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

6 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

16 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

19 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

21 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

22 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business