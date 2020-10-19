Cars sale up 2.74% in 1st quarter of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The sale of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 2.74 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During July-September2020, as many as 31,868 cars were sold against the sale of 31,017 units during last year, showing growth of 2.74 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 65.12 percent from 3,926 units during last to 6,483 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also grew by 20.22 percent from 524 units to 630 units.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 5,503 units to 3,614 units, showing decreased of 34.32 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 3,598 units to 3,263 units, witnessing decrease of 9.31 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed an increase of 13.64 percent from 2,168 units to 2,460 units during the months under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Bolan also rose by 58.95 percent from 1,106 units to 1,758 units whereas the sale Suzuki Alto witnessed sharp decline of 40.88 percent from 12,943 units against 7,651 units.