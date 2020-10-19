UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cars Sale Up 2.74% In 1st Quarter Of FY 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Cars sale up 2.74% in 1st quarter of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The sale of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 2.74 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During July-September2020, as many as 31,868 cars were sold against the sale of 31,017 units during last year, showing growth of 2.74 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 65.12 percent from 3,926 units during last to 6,483 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also grew by 20.22 percent from 524 units to 630 units.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 5,503 units to 3,614 units, showing decreased of 34.32 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 3,598 units to 3,263 units, witnessing decrease of 9.31 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed an increase of 13.64 percent from 2,168 units to 2,460 units during the months under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Bolan also rose by 58.95 percent from 1,106 units to 1,758 units whereas the sale Suzuki Alto witnessed sharp decline of 40.88 percent from 12,943 units against 7,651 units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Honda Bolan From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, P ..

14 minutes ago

Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

22 minutes ago

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

25 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Maas Says Turkey's Latest ..

19 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

20 minutes ago

KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.