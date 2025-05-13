Open Menu

Cars' Sale Up 32.24% To 83,269 Units During Jul-Apr 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The sale of cars during the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 increased by 32.24 percent compared to the same months of last year, Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Tuesday.

According to the data, as many as 83,269 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 62,964 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 13,034 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-April 2024-25 compared to the sale of 9,470 units during July-April 2023-24.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 48.53 percent as it went up to 18,496 units from 12,452 units.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 67.65 percent as its sales surged from 3,914 units to 6,562 units this year.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 2,130 units during the period under review, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 3,123 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,789 units from 2,790 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales witnessed an increase of 22.17 percent from 27,469 units to 33,560 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 3,168 units as opposed to sales of 1,971 units in the same months of last year.

