Cars' Sale Up 40.99% To 75,265 Units During Jul-Mar 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The sale of cars during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 increased by 40.99 percent compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.
According to the data, as many as 76,265 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 54,091 units in the same months of last year.
The breakup figures showed that 11,460 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-March 2024-25 compared to the sale of 8,514 units during July-March 2023-24.
Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 48.92 percent as it went up to 15,980 units from 10,730 units.
.
Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 57.45 percent as its sales surged from 3,586 units to 5,891 units this year.
Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,984 units during the period under review, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 2,803 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,705 units from 2,652 units last year.
Suzuki Alto's sales witnessed an increase of 37.91 percent from 22,683 units to 31,284 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 3,168 units as opposed to sales of 1,734 units in the same months of last year.
Recent Stories
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM
Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Cars' sale up 40.99% to 75,265 units during Jul-Mar 20252 minutes ago
-
SECP to setup a centralized UBO Registry12 minutes ago
-
SECP to setup a centralizes corporate,UBO registry22 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 20256 hours ago
-
Three-day "Made in Gujranwala Exhibition" concludes after a grand success14 hours ago
-
PSMA elects new office-bearers17 hours ago
-
FCCI demands redefinition of livestock chain20 hours ago
-
3-day Pak-China Love Festival from 25th20 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar for safe, productive salt mining to unlock global trade avenues21 hours ago