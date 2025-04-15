Open Menu

Cars' Sale Up 40.99% To 75,265 Units During Jul-Mar 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Cars' sale up 40.99% to 75,265 units during Jul-Mar 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The sale of cars during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 increased by 40.99 percent compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 76,265 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 54,091 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 11,460 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-March 2024-25 compared to the sale of 8,514 units during July-March 2023-24.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 48.92 percent as it went up to 15,980 units from 10,730 units.

.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 57.45 percent as its sales surged from 3,586 units to 5,891 units this year.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,984 units during the period under review, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 2,803 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,705 units from 2,652 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales witnessed an increase of 37.91 percent from 22,683 units to 31,284 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 3,168 units as opposed to sales of 1,734 units in the same months of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

37 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

1 hour ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

2 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

2 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Googl ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King ov ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

2 hours ago
 Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

4 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business