Cars' Sale Up 46.73% To 30,625 Units During Jul-Oct 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The sale of cars during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 46.73 percent compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.
According to the data, as many as 30,625 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 20,871 units in the same months of last year.
The breakup figures showed that 4,424 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-October 2024-25 compared to the sale of 2,239 units during July-October 2023-24.
Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 65.05 percent as it went up to 6,655 units from 4,032 units in the previous year.
Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 26.84 percent as its sales surged from 1,576 units to 1,999 units this year.
Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 629 units during the first four months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 1,142 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 737 units from 1,160 units last year.
Suzuki Alto's sales witnessed an increase of 35.90 percent from 9,362 units to 12,723 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 2,690 units as opposed to sales of 684 units in the same months of last year.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 20246 hours ago
-
Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high15 hours ago
-
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit17 hours ago
-
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model17 hours ago
-
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme17 hours ago
-
Acting Indonesian envoys offers Pakistan to invest in various sectors17 hours ago
-
BMP delegation visits chambers, congratulates office bearers17 hours ago
-
Gold price declines by Rs1300 per tola17 hours ago
-
PRGMEA for refunds in 72 hours to ease cash flow, spur export17 hours ago