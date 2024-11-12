Cars' sale up 46.73% to 30,625 units during Jul-Oct 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The sale of cars during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 46.73 percent compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 30,625 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 20,871 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 4,424 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-October 2024-25 compared to the sale of 2,239 units during July-October 2023-24.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 65.05 percent as it went up to 6,655 units from 4,032 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 26.84 percent as its sales surged from 1,576 units to 1,999 units this year.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 629 units during the first four months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 1,142 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 737 units from 1,160 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales witnessed an increase of 35.90 percent from 9,362 units to 12,723 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 2,690 units as opposed to sales of 684 units in the same months of last year.