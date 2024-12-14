Open Menu

Cars' Sale Up 49.66% To 38,534 Units During Jul-Nov 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The sale of cars during the first five months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 49.66 percent compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 38,534 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 25,746 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 5,434 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-November 2024-25 compared to the sale of 3,151 units during July-November 2023-24.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 79.40 percent as it went up to 8,477 units from 4,725 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 57.45 percent as its sales surged from 1,852 units to 2,916 units this year.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 808 units during the first five months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 1,611 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 939 units from 1,420 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales witnessed an increase of 36.90 percent from 11,306 units to 15,479 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 2,896 units as opposed to sales of 853 units in the same months of last year.

