Cars' sale up 56.7% in FY21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The sale of cars during fiscal year 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) has surged by 56.7 percent as compared to same period of last year, a data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Tuesday.

According to the data, as many as 151,182 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to 96,455 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 57.9 per cent in June compared to same month of the preceding year. The sale of cars rose to 11,568 units in June compared to 7,325 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures show that 25,276 units of Honda civic and city were sold during the year 2020-21as compared to the sale of 14,091 units last year, thus showing a jump of 79 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale however witnessed a decrease of 17 per cent as it went down to 18,355 units in the corresponding year from 22,140 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale surged by 26.7 percent as its sale increased to 2,316 units from 1,828 units in the year 2019-20.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed increase as its sale jumped to 28,295 units in the year under review.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 17,510 units in the corresponding year whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 12,307 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase of 81 percent as it rose to 12,639 units from 6,984 units in the year 2019-20.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 30,916 units in FY21 to 37,720 units in the previous year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes witnessed an increase of 39 percent as it rose to 1.904 million units in Fiscal Year 2020-21 compared to sale of 1.37 million units in same month of last year.