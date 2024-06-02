CASA-1000 To Be Completed By End Of This Year 2024: Ambassador Of Kyrgyzstan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev, has said that CASA-1000 would be completed by the end of this year, 2024, which would also meet Pakistan's energy needs and also cause regional integration.
"The transmission capacity of the CASA-1000 energy project will be 1300 megawatts, which will be an energy link between Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan to provide clean energy not only to regional countries but also to prove the need of Pakistan's industrial sector," Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev, told APP here.
The Ambassador hoped that the CASA-1000 projects would be completed in due time and also to meet Pakistan's energy needs and enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.
He said, "Massive infrastructural projects will be beneficial for all of its stakeholders by fulfilling energy needs and strengthening regional connectivity."
Kyrgyz envoy said, "Nowadays, the governments of participating states are actively working on the completion of the project."
Replying to question about the future of the Quadrilateral Traffic and Transit Agreement (ATTA) among Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, he hoped that in the near future the potential of the QTTA would be fully utilized.
The ambassador of Kyrgyzstan said, "The mutual trade potential between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan is up to $1 billion, which both countries are moving forward in harmony to achieve.
"
"By the end of 2023, the bilateral trade volume between the two countries will be $20.6 million, which is increasing with time."
He said, "This time, the private sector of both countries should go ahead and continue the process of talking to increase bilateral trade, in which the chambers of commerce of both countries are playing their full role."
He said, "Currently, "there is an exchange of delegations between the different Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, and in the next month, many trade delegations from Pakistan will visit Kyrgyzstan and many trade agreements will be signed."
He said that a business delegation from Pakistan should visit Kyrgyzstan to explore joint ventures and business partnerships.
The Ambassador stressed the urgent need to fully exploit the existing trade and economic potential between the two countries as a priority to further bolster regional economic integration.
He stressed that both countries should develop sustainable business relations as they had good potential to cooperate in many sectors of the economy.
Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan was contributing $100 million to the Kyrgyz economy in terms of student fees and other living expenses for approximately 10,000 Pakistani students.
The Kyrgyz envoy said Kyrgyzstan offered many opportunities for trade with Pakistan as it was the shortest entry point for Pakistani products to the 'Eurasian Economic Markets'.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Business
-
Govt to digitalize registration system of pesticides: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Vegetables, meat prices go higher in Bahawalpur3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 20246 hours ago
-
‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’19 hours ago
-
Traders demand pragmatic steps for maintenance of law and order situation22 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit22 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 per tola to Rs.240,30023 hours ago
-
Planning Minister visits Chengdu High Tech Development Zone23 hours ago
-
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan24 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan still ideal country for medical education of foreign students: Kyrgyz Ambassador1 day ago
-
Power generation from Thar coal reaches 2,640 MW, Poised to hit 3,280 MW by year's end: Azhar Malik19 hours ago