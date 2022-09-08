UrduPoint.com

Cash Crop Suffered Tremendous Loss By Floods In Pakistan: PHHSA Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Cash crop suffered tremendous loss by floods in Pakistan: PHHSA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said that cash crop suffered billions of rupees loss due to flood devastation especially in Sindh and south Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association here, he said that damage to the rice crop, the farmers' association put the losses at about 200,000 tonnes of rice, an estimate also supported by a Singapore-based trading company. Quoting the United Nations World food Programme, he said "We are estimating around 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes of rice lost in these floods which will be reflected in Pakistan's exports".

He said Pakistan was slogging through one of the most devastating disaster in the country's history that left a third of land under water and added that the agriculture sector was one of the most affected sector, of which 35% standing rice crop was damaged in Sindh and 29% in south Punjab, while other rice growing areas were also partially hit by excessive heatwaves which affected the yields.

He said the deadly floods destroyed vast hectares of cotton and rich crops, a key source of employment and forex for the nation.

Quoting preliminary reports of WFP, he said, " Pakistan could lose at least a tenth of rice output to floods".

He said Pakistan the world fourth largest rice exporters suffered extensive damage to agriculture, the mainstay of its economy, as floods ravaged large swathes of its farmland.

Shahzad Malik said that Pakistan is forecast to have lost 10% of its 2022 estimated rice production of around 8.7 million tonnes and would be difficult to meet rice exports target.

He urged the government to provide interest-free loans to all flood-hit farmers across the country on top priority besides provision of all agricultural inputs on highly subsidised rate which includes fuel, seed, fertiliser and electricity to provide solace to aggrieved sections of the society.

He said PHHSA would soon dispatch relief goods consignment in Sindh and south Punjab and added that it was taking stock of the situation and would take up the matter with government after receiving final reports of losses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World United Nations Electricity Exports Punjab Flood Water Agriculture Company Cotton All Government Top Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectat ..

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

2 hours ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

2 hours ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

3 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.