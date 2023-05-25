Caspian Pipeline Consortium Important for Kazakhstan, Accounts for 80% of Exports - Envoy

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remains an important project for Kazakhstan, accounting for 80% of its oil exports, Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev told Sputnik

The CPC pipeline system is an international oil transportation project bringing together Russia, Kazakhstan and leading oil companies.

Wen asked whether the CPC remains an important project for Kazakhstan, Ashikbayev said: "Undoubtedly."

"Even statistically, this is 80% of our exports, and we are also working to increase oil production in Kazakhstan.

As far as I know, we are finishing our work to expand the project at the Tengiz field, which will add significant volumes of oil. And we need to understand how to transport these additional volumes, also taking into account the risks (of sanctions) you point out," he said.

"Our goal, of course, is to develop the oil industry, a key sector of the Kazakh economy, and to remain a reliable supplier of energy resources to global markets," the ambassador added.