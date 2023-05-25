UrduPoint.com

Caspian Pipeline Consortium Important For Kazakhstan, Accounts For 80% Of Exports - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Caspian Pipeline Consortium Important for Kazakhstan, Accounts for 80% of Exports - Envoy

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remains an important project for Kazakhstan, accounting for 80% of its oil exports, Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remains an important project for Kazakhstan, accounting for 80% of its oil exports, Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev told Sputnik.

The CPC pipeline system is an international oil transportation project bringing together Russia, Kazakhstan and leading oil companies.

Wen asked whether the CPC remains an important project for Kazakhstan, Ashikbayev said: "Undoubtedly."

"Even statistically, this is 80% of our exports, and we are also working to increase oil production in Kazakhstan.

As far as I know, we are finishing our work to expand the project at the Tengiz field, which will add significant volumes of oil. And we need to understand how to transport these additional volumes, also taking into account the risks (of sanctions) you point out," he said.

"Our goal, of course, is to develop the oil industry, a key sector of the Kazakh economy, and to remain a reliable supplier of energy resources to global markets," the ambassador added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil United States Kazakhstan Market Industry

Recent Stories

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in ..

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

2 minutes ago
 PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation

6 minutes ago
 PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

6 minutes ago
 LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person i ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person in contempt case

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.