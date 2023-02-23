Caspian Pipeline Consortium Resumes Oil Shipment at Black Sea Terminal - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) announced on Wednesday that is has resumed oil shipment at its Black Sea terminal due to the normalization of the weather.

On February 19, the CPC stopped the shipment of oil from the terminal in the Black Sea because of strong storm wind and high waves.

On Tuesday, the CPC has stopped receiving oil into its pipeline system from the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan and pumping oil into its tank farm in the Black Sea due to its overstocking.

"Normalization of weather conditions allowed the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to resume oil shipment at the company's Marine Terminal on February 22, 2023," the company told reporters.