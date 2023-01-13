UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Caspian Pipeline Consortium Says Ready to Transport Higher Volumes of Oil in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) announced on Friday that it has put into operation additional pipeline capacities and is fully ready to transport increased volumes of oil in 2023.

"With regard to the operational prospects for 2023, the CPC Director General (Nikolay Gorban) noted that the consortium is fully ready to transport increased volumes of hydrocarbon raw materials, taking into account the additional capacities of the pipeline already received from the implementation of the CPC Debottlenecking Program," according to the statement, published following the meeting of Gorban and Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov.

