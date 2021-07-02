UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Casualties In Oil Refinery Blast In Romania Increase To 1 Killed, 5 Injured - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:22 PM

Casualties in Oil Refinery Blast in Romania Increase to 1 Killed, 5 Injured - Company

As a result of an explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery located outside the Romanian city of Navodari one person is dead and five have been injured, the press service of the Rompetrol company which owns the plant said on Friday, updating earlier reports on casualties

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) As a result of an explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery located outside the Romanian city of Navodari one person is dead and five have been injured, the press service of the Rompetrol company which owns the plant said on Friday, updating earlier reports on casualties.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian tv channel Digi 24 reported that only two people were injured due to the explosion.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the incident, five of our colleagues were brought to the hospital in Constanta County for medical care.

We are very sorry to report that one person was killed," a message posted on the company's website said.

Rompetrol noted that the fire at the plant has already been extinguished. The fire took place in a diesel fuel processing shop. The company representatives said they will provide information on the causes of the fire later, as soon as they are checked.

Petromidia is the largest oil refinery in Romania. Last year, it processed 4.8 million tonnes of crude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Company Oil Constanta Romania TV Million

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Rwp attended 2952 emergencies in June

49 seconds ago

Roma fans dream as Mourinho arrives in Italy

51 seconds ago

PJC meets to review health facilities in prisons, ..

52 seconds ago

Swedish Police Arrest Suspect in Rare Officer Kill ..

7 minutes ago

Pentagon Starting Immediate Military Law Reform on ..

7 minutes ago

Ryanair CEO Lashes Out at Ireland for Hampering EU ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.