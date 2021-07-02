Casualties in Oil Refinery Blast in Romania Increase to 1 Killed, 5 Injured - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As a result of an explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery located outside the Romanian city of Navodari one person is dead and five have been injured, the press service of the Rompetrol company which owns the plant said on Friday, updating earlier reports on casualties

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) As a result of an explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery located outside the Romanian city of Navodari one person is dead and five have been injured, the press service of the Rompetrol company which owns the plant said on Friday, updating earlier reports on casualties.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian tv channel Digi 24 reported that only two people were injured due to the explosion.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the incident, five of our colleagues were brought to the hospital in Constanta County for medical care.

We are very sorry to report that one person was killed," a message posted on the company's website said.

Rompetrol noted that the fire at the plant has already been extinguished. The fire took place in a diesel fuel processing shop. The company representatives said they will provide information on the causes of the fire later, as soon as they are checked.

Petromidia is the largest oil refinery in Romania. Last year, it processed 4.8 million tonnes of crude.