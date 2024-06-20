Open Menu

CAT Dismisses Appeals By Electric Cable Manufacturers Against CCP Fines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:56 PM

CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the appeals filed by electric cable manufacturers against the Competition Commission of Pakistan's (CCP) order, which fined these manufacturers for hiding cash coupons in their products without informing consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the appeals filed by electric cable manufacturers against the Competition Commission of Pakistan's (CCP) order, which fined these manufacturers for hiding cash coupons in their products without informing consumers.

The CCP conducted an enquiry against 18 electric cable manufacturing companies for inserting cash/cash coupons inside bundles of electric wire without disclosing this on the packaging or promotional material, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

This practice only benefited electricians who typically open the packs, deceiving end consumers who paid for the value of the coupons without being aware of it.

During the hearings, most of these manufacturers admitted to the deceptive practice and committed to ceasing it in the future.

On 26 March 2019, CCP imposed penalties of PKR 5 million each on M/s.

Fast Cables and M/s. G.M Cables, and PKR 500,000 each on M/s. E-flux Cable, Gold Royale Cable, Hero Cables, Alfa Plus Wires & Cables, and Falcon Cables for engaging in deceptive marketing practices by distributing false and misleading information to consumers, in violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. These companies had deceptively inserted tokens/cash coupons in their product packaging without disclosing their existence, at the expense of consumer benefit.

The companies appealed the CCP's order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal. After hearing the parties at length, the Tribunal dismissed the appeals filed by M/s. E-Flux, Gold Royale Cables, Hero Cables, Alfa Plus Cables, and Falcon Cables, without modifying the penalties imposed by the CCP.

However, the appeals filed by M/s. Fast Cables and G.M Cables were partially upheld, with the penalties reduced to PKR 500,000 each.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistani Rupee March 2019 Competition Commission Of Pakistan Gold Million

Recent Stories

PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024 ..

PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25

42 seconds ago
 ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transp ..

ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes

44 seconds ago
 Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's dem ..

Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise

46 seconds ago
 No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

17 minutes ago
 Google, Education ministry to bring digital transf ..

Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of studen ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral ..

Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation

17 minutes ago
UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spi ..

UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spike in weaponizing digital tool ..

17 minutes ago
 Education emergency shows government's seriousness ..

Education emergency shows government's seriousness in education sector: Prime Mi ..

29 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die i ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die in various incidents during Eid ..

29 minutes ago
 Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creati ..

Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creating jobs: Omar Ayub

29 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebra ..

Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Friday

29 minutes ago
 PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of ..

PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of Shaheed BB

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business