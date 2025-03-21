CAT Resumes Hearings, Dismisses Appeal Of Dairy Farmer Association Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has resumed hearings after an eight-month hiatus and, in its first session, dismissed the appeal filed by the Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) as withdrawn.
During the proceedings, the Tribunal was informed that the appeal was not maintainable, since no adverse order had been passed against the appellant. Counsel for the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) clarified that DFAK was registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the penalty in question had been imposed on the association’s representative, not the association itself, said a press release issued here on Friday.
CAT accepted the CCP’s legal position and directed the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal.
With the appellant’s consent, the Tribunal subsequently dismissed the appeal as withdrawn.
It is pertinent to recall that in December 2024, the CCP had imposed penalties on the representatives of three dairy associations in Karachi for collusive practices aimed at influencing the price of fresh milk violating Section 4(1) and 4(2)(a) of the Competition Act, 2010.
The penalties included PKR 1 million on Mr Shakir Umer Gujjar of M/s Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA); PKR 500,000 each on Mr. Haji Akhtar Gujjar of M/s Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) and Mr. Haji Sikandar Nagori of M/s Karachi Dairy Farmers Association (KDFA).
The CCP initiated its inquiry following widespread media reports of a sharp rise in milk prices across Karachi.
Investigations confirmed that the three associations, operating at various stages of the fresh milk supply chain, were actively involved in anti-competitive practices that led to a significant price hike affecting consumers in Karachi and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 327 points6 minutes ago
-
ICCI President sounds alarm over current business conditions in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
CAT resumes hearings, dismisses appeal of dairy farmer association Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,000 to Rs 318,800 per tola56 minutes ago
-
7-day training for KPRA officers concluded3 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.35pc4 hours ago
-
PIDE, Tsinghua University explore bold economic fix for Pakistan5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 20258 hours ago
-
Eight development schemes worth Rs 57.382b approved18 hours ago