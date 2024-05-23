Open Menu

CAT Upholds CCP Penalty On M/s Irshad Trading For Deceptive Marketing Practices

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CAT upholds CCP penalty on M/s Irshad Trading for deceptive marketing practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has upheld a penalty of Rs 5 million imposed on M/s Irshad Trading Corporation by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for engaging in deceptive marketing practices.

The company was found to have fraudulently used its competitor's trademark, violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, and failed to appear before the Tribunal to challenge the CCP's order, leading to the dismissal of the appeal, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Polycon lodged a formal complaint with the CCP, alleging that Irshad Trading Co. was unlawfully using its registered trademark and brand name to manufacture, market, and sell water storage tanks, and was also misrepresenting itself as a joint venture of Polycon. The CCP’s enquiry committee established the violation of Section 10 by Irshad Trading.

During the proceedings, Polycon confirmed that Irshad Trading had been its authorized distributor until September 2018, after which the distribution agreement was terminated.

Despite the agreement’s termination, Irshad Trading continued to manufacture, market, and sell products with Polycon's logo until February 2019, it added.

Irshad Trading stopped the practice after the CCP’s show cause notice, but the unauthorized use had already harmed Polycon’s business interests.

Irshad Trading admitted to the violation, citing a lack of awareness of copyright laws and Section 10. They admitted having manufactured water tanks using Polycon’s trademark after the termination of the distribution agreement.

Taking a lenient view in light of Irshad Trading's commitment to refrain from such deceptive marketing practices in the future, CCP imposed a penalty of RS 5 million and directed the company to cease using Polycon’s trademark, trade name, and products.

Although Irshad Trading challenged the CCP’s order in CAT, it failed to appear before the Tribunal on the scheduled hearing dates, leading to the dismissal of the appeal for non-prosecution.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Business Water Company February September 2018 2019 Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered throug ..

Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

4 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

11 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

20 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

20 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

20 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

20 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business