Open Menu

Cathay Pacific Reports First Annual Profit Since 2019

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Cathay Pacific reports first annual profit since 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday reported its first annual net profit in four years, citing "significant pent-up demand for travel" as it emerges from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Chair Patrick Healy said that "2023 was our first profitable year since 2019" and added that the imbalance between supply and travel demand "resulted in high yields and contributed to a strong financial performance in both halves of the year".

Hong Kong's aviation sector has struggled to fully recover from the impact of pandemic-era policies, which imposed strict rules on travellers and kept the city internationally isolated before they began to be lifted in late 2022.

The airline has been slow to catch up with regional rivals such as Singapore Airlines, and is racing to rebuild its capacity while suffering from a manpower crunch.

The airline said profit surged to US$1.25 billion last year, compared with a loss of US$847 million in 2022, after hitting its target of operating at 70 percent of pre-pandemic passenger flights.

It carried 18 million passengers in the 12 months, up from 2.8 million in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hong Kong Singapore 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

13 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

12 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

12 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

13 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

13 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

13 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

13 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

13 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business