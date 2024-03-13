Cathay Pacific reports first annual profit since 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday reported its first annual net profit in four years, citing "significant pent-up demand for travel" as it emerges from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Chair Patrick Healy said that "2023 was our first profitable year since 2019" and added that the imbalance between supply and travel demand "resulted in high yields and contributed to a strong financial performance in both halves of the year".

Hong Kong's aviation sector has struggled to fully recover from the impact of pandemic-era policies, which imposed strict rules on travellers and kept the city internationally isolated before they began to be lifted in late 2022.

The airline has been slow to catch up with regional rivals such as Singapore Airlines, and is racing to rebuild its capacity while suffering from a manpower crunch.

The airline said profit surged to US$1.25 billion last year, compared with a loss of US$847 million in 2022, after hitting its target of operating at 70 percent of pre-pandemic passenger flights.

It carried 18 million passengers in the 12 months, up from 2.8 million in 2022.