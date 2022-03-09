UrduPoint.com

Cathay Pacific Slashes Loss To $703 Mn From $2.76 Bn In 2020

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Cathay Pacific slashes loss to $703 mn from $2.76 bn in 2020

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday posted a loss of just over US$703 million for last year, a massive improvement on the record loss suffered in 2020 even as the airline struggled with tough travel restrictions

Hong Kong, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday posted a loss of just over US$703 million for last year, a massive improvement on the record loss suffered in 2020 even as the airline struggled with tough travel restrictions.

Chairman Patrick Healy said the company "continued to face serious challenges" and the overall loss for the year was "substantial" despite a considerable improvement in the second half.

Cathay's result was a vast improvement from its record losses of HK$21.6 billion ($2.8 billion) in 2020, which Healey described as the "most challenging" year in the airline's seven-decade history.

Cathay recorded an attributable loss of HK$5.5 billion for the full year, recovering ground in the second half of the year with a HK$2 billion attributable profit.

"The exceptional performance of our cargo business, especially during the second-half peak season, was extremely encouraging," Healy said.

The average estimate from analysts tracked by Bloomberg was for an annual loss of HK$9.8 billion.

Cathay also beat its own forecast in January when it expected a net loss of HK$5.6 billion-HK$6.1 billion.

Hong Kong has imposed some of the world's harshest travel restrictions under its "zero-Covid" policy, isolating a city that was once one of the world's largest logistics and transportation hubs.

Cathay said passenger numbers were down 85 percent from 2020, with the airline flying just 1,965 passengers a day on average in 2021, and a far cry from the 35.

2 million transported in pre-Covid 2019.

Strict quarantine rules for aircrew that Hong Kong imposed in February 2021 were "very demanding" and had a "substantial impact" on Cathay's travel business, Healy said.

Cargo was the bright spot, however, with revenue up 32 percent to HK$32.38 billion.

"Our cargo business performed exceptionally well," Healy said, with Cathay's freighter fleet operating at peak capacity towards the end of 2021 supplemented by extra cargo-only passenger flight operations.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong's tight travel restrictions, with flights from several countries banned, were expected to continue to impact operations in 2022 as the city battles a massive outbreak of Omicron Covid-19 infections.

"We have had an extremely challenging start to 2022," Healy said.

For 2022, Cathay said it expected to operate around two percent of its pre-coronavirus passenger flight capacity, with the figure for cargo flight capacity remaining at less than one-third.

"Though we are still facing many challenges, we have the utmost confidence in the long-term future of Cathay Pacific," Healy said.

Cathay had also faced public pressure after Hong Kong's first outbreak of the Omicron variant was traced to two airline staff who breached home quarantine rules in late December.

Healy previously argued that a "tiny minority" of rule-breakers should not overshadow Cathay's contributions to Hong Kong, and that the airline's crew in 2021 spent more than 62,000 nights in quarantine hotels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Minority Company Hong Kong January February December 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

First government in history which contrary to trad ..

First government in history which contrary to tradition, demands from the allies ..

15 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan T ..

Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen

15 minutes ago
 No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headqua ..

No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headquarters to seek their support

39 minutes ago
 Excise police seize 500 gram ice-drug, fake curren ..

Excise police seize 500 gram ice-drug, fake currency notes

4 minutes ago
 Jumping IT bandwagon inevitable for economic devel ..

Jumping IT bandwagon inevitable for economic development, fulfill market needs: ..

4 minutes ago
 Trade deficit, inflation on declining trend: Tarin ..

Trade deficit, inflation on declining trend: Tarin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>