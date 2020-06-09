Cathay Pacific unveils US $5 billion bailout plan

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) government-led bailout plan on Tuesday as it battles a crippling downturn caused by the coronavirus

Like many carriers hammered by the crisis, the company has seen passenger numbers evaporate in recent months, leaving most of its fleet sitting on the tarmac and the firm haemorrhaging cash.

The airline was already under pressure after taking a hit from months of sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong last year that saw tourist numbers plunge.

On Tuesday the carrier announced a sweeping proposal to inject liquidity and keep it afloat with the help of Hong Kong's government, which will take a small stake in the firm.

"Cathay Pacific has explored available options and believes that a recapitalisation is required to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to weather this current crisis," it said in a statement to the city's stock exchange.

The bulk of the capital will come from new shares issued to Aviation 2020, a company owned by the government, as well as a HK$7.

8 billion bridge loan also from the government.

Under the proposal, Cathay will raise about HK$11.7 billion in a rights issue on the basis of seven rights shares for every 11 existing shares held, while preference shares for the government would raise HK$19.5 billion and warrants would garner HK$1.95 billion, subject to adjustment.

Share trading in Cathay Pacific -- and its two biggest shareholders Air China and Swire -- was suspended in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning ahead of the announcement. They will resume trading on Wednesday, Cathay said.

Swire, a Hong Kong and British conglomerate with colonial-era roots, has a 45 percent stake in Cathay while Air China owns 30 percent.

Once the recapitalisation plan is complete, Aviation 2020 will take a 6 percent stake while Swire's shares will be reduced to 42 percent and Air China's to 28 percent.

Aviation 2020 will also be allowed to send two "observers" to attend board meetings, Cathay added.