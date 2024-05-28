Cattle markets to be made functional 10 days before Eid: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that cattle markets and animal sales points would be made fully functional 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha amid tight security arrangements across the division.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, she reviewed security arrangements across the division and directed police heads of all four districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to evolve a comprehensive strategy for complete safety and security of the people on Eid-ul-Azha 2024.

She also directed to provide foolproof security to Chinese and other foreigners working in various development projects and said that strict action should also be taken against kite-flying and power theft and the accused involved in these activities should not be tolerated at any cost.

She said that all cattle markets including animal sales points would be made functional 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha and tight security would be provided to the dealers and buyers of sacrificial animals. She said that SOPs for security of cattle markets had already been chalked out and these would be implemented in toto.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and others were also present in the meeting.