Cattle Markets To Be Made Functional 10 Days Before Eid: Commissioner
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that cattle markets and animal sales points would be made fully functional 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha amid tight security arrangements across the division.
Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, she reviewed security arrangements across the division and directed police heads of all four districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to evolve a comprehensive strategy for complete safety and security of the people on Eid-ul-Azha 2024.
She also directed to provide foolproof security to Chinese and other foreigners working in various development projects and said that strict action should also be taken against kite-flying and power theft and the accused involved in these activities should not be tolerated at any cost.
She said that all cattle markets including animal sales points would be made functional 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha and tight security would be provided to the dealers and buyers of sacrificial animals. She said that SOPs for security of cattle markets had already been chalked out and these would be implemented in toto.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Business
-
VCs committee demands continuation of financial support to universities1 hour ago
-
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’2 hours ago
-
Malik felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer3 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer day of national pride, courage, determination: Ahsan Zafar4 hours ago
-
Chairman ICE promotes ‘Creative Economy’ concept to connect Pakistan with Indonesia's economy4 hours ago
-
Pakistan reviving Belt and Road Initiative projects: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.240,3004 hours ago
-
President SCCI emphasizing the potential for enhanced trade and investment between Pakistan and Ethi ..8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 202412 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea says evacuating 7,900 people under threat of new landslide12 hours ago
-
PTC launches 'Made in Pakistan 3.0' initiative of exports to Japan20 hours ago