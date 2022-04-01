Cavusoglu Says Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Destroy Forecasts on Global Economy Growth

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Rigorous economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its military operation in Ukraine negated the forecasts on the global economic growth, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"At the moment when the wave of the pandemic seemingly began to scale down, the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out.

Very tough sanctions against Russia ruined the forecasts on the global economic growth," Cavusoglu said at the award ceremony of the chamber of industry and commerce in Antalya.

He noted that various organization, including the International Monetary Fund, have divergent prognoses, with some saying that the world economy will shrink down.

"A lot depends on how long this war will last, how long the sanctions will last. Both Russia and Ukraine are critical suppliers of energy, food. This situation also affects the inflation rate in the world," Cavusoglu added.