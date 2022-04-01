UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu Says Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Destroy Forecasts On Global Economy Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Cavusoglu Says Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Destroy Forecasts on Global Economy Growth

Rigorous economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its military operation in Ukraine negated the forecasts on the global economic growth, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Rigorous economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its military operation in Ukraine negated the forecasts on the global economic growth, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"At the moment when the wave of the pandemic seemingly began to scale down, the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out.

Very tough sanctions against Russia ruined the forecasts on the global economic growth," Cavusoglu said at the award ceremony of the chamber of industry and commerce in Antalya.

He noted that various organization, including the International Monetary Fund, have divergent prognoses, with some saying that the world economy will shrink down.

"A lot depends on how long this war will last, how long the sanctions will last. Both Russia and Ukraine are critical suppliers of energy, food. This situation also affects the inflation rate in the world," Cavusoglu added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Antalya Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

US CG visits northern parts of Sindh to promote ti ..

US CG visits northern parts of Sindh to promote ties

38 seconds ago
 Rs 1.56m cheques distributed among deserving Chris ..

Rs 1.56m cheques distributed among deserving Christians

39 seconds ago
 Construction of service areas for pilgrims approve ..

Construction of service areas for pilgrims approved

41 seconds ago
 March Inflation in Netherlands Strongest in Almost ..

March Inflation in Netherlands Strongest in Almost 50 Years - Official Figures

42 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - Treasury Dept.

4 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars held during crackdown

22 professional beggars held during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.