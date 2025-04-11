Open Menu

CB Agrees To Grant Property Tax Waiver To Islamia College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

CB agrees to grant property tax waiver to Islamia College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Cantonment board (CB) Peshawar has agreed to grant a property tax waiver to Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) for its property situated at Khyber Bazaar to support it in cost saving.

This was agreed during a meeting of a two-member delegation of the college that called on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantoment Board, Peshawar Dr Waseem Ahmad, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The delegation of ICP was comprised of Muhammad Daud Zahid, Registrar and Nadir Nawaz, Recovery Officer Board of Management.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issues regarding the commercial property of the college at Khyber Bazaar, Peshawar.

The meeting was highly productive with the CEO Cantonment Board Peshawar committed to several landmark developments and initiatives that will greatly benefit ICP.

The waiver will result in significant cost saving for the college.

The CEO agreed to help in demolishing the dilapidated Islamia Club building which has been declared as dangerous for human life by the authorities.

Similarly, all property cases of ICP under consideration with the Cantonment Board Peshawar will be concluded by April 16, 2025. Furthermore, a fair rent will be imposed, ensuring that ICP's interests are protected and that the college is able to generate fair revenue from its properties.

The CEO also committed to the recovery of arrears from defaulters of the Islamia Club Building. Furthermore, the CEO has agreed that possession will be taken from all defaulters ensuring that ICP's assets are protected and that the college is able to recover outstanding debts.

APP/aqk

