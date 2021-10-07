UrduPoint.com

CCAC Estimates Local Cotton Crop Production At 9.373 Million Bales

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

CCAC estimates local cotton crop production at 9.373 million bales

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) on Thursday estimated local crop output during the crop season 2021-22 at 9.374 million bales as against the set targets of 8.5 million bales.

The second meeting of Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) was held, under the chairmanship of Secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research, Tahir Khurshid, which was also attended by representatives of provincial government of Punjab, Plant Protection Department (PPD), Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP), Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department.

The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and other senior officials of allied departments also attended the meeting.

The Committee met to asses the volume of current cotton crop in the country and Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research welcomed the participants and appreciated the stakeholders' interest and participation in the process of cotton crop assessment.

Dr Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner, presented the overview of cotton production scenario in the country.

He stated that the weather and prices factor favored the cotton production, adding that government announcement of intervention price, which enhanced the grower's confidence in investment on crop management resulted in higher arrivals of cotton in ginneries.

Representatives of the Provincial Government presented the crop estimates as Punjab Province said that about 5.44 million cotton bales comprising on 170 kg production was expected during current season.

Meanwhile, cotton output in Sindh province was estimated to reach 3.50 million bales, where as output of Balouchistan was forecast at 0.43 million bales during the season 2021-22.

The representatives of Khyber Pakhtonkhawa Province apprised the forum that cotton crop production in the province was estimated at 0.004 million bales .

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research appreciated the meeting and stressed the need for keeping the momentum in order to achieve true crop potential for economic growth and social prosperity of the country.

