CCAC To Meet On December 14

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

CCAC to meet on December 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) would meet on December 14 (Monday) during in order to make second estimation of crop output during the season as well as setting the priorities for next season.

Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam would chair the meeting which would also discuss the ways and means to address the challenges being faced to enhance per-acre production of the crop, an official said.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that cotton output in the country has been reduced by 35 percent while the national production was revised to 8.59 million bales as against the set targets of 10.89 million bales.

The shortfall was mainly attributed to losses caused by torrential rains in Sindh and insufficient availability of certified seeds and lack of on farm pest management, he added.

In order to regain the losses during next season, he said that ministry was evolving a mechanism to ensure availability of seeds, pesticides and provide them training about crop management.

He said that the ministry has also accelerated work on developing new high yielding seeds verities to achieve maximum output in order to enhance farm income and fulfill the requirements of domestic industrial sector.

The CCAC in its first meeting was informed that estimated production in Punjab would be 5.3 million bales against a target of 06 million bales; Sindh 03 million bales against a target of 4.60 million bales, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6,500 bales and Balochistan 291,000 bales.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab December Sunday Cotton Million Rains

