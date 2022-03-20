UrduPoint.com

CCCI Delegation Visits SCCI

Published March 20, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) led by Vice President Punjab Qazi Muhammad Akbar along with executive members visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President (VP) Qasim Malik and Executive Committee warmly welcomed the guests.

The SCCI President discussed the areas of mutual cooperation and future collaborationsfor properly highlighting the issues of trade and industry in the government corridors.

