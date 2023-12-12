Open Menu

CCI Calls For Slaughterhouse And A Separate Market For The Poultry Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CCI calls for slaughterhouse and a separate market for the poultry sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday said that a new slaughterhouse is a longstanding demand of the business community of the meat sector for enhancing their trade and ensuring the supply of fresh meat to their customers.

He urged the Capital Development Authority in consultation with the stakeholders to establish a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in the vicinity of the Federal capital to promote trade and exports of meat products, besides establishing a separate market for the poultry sector to boost its business activities.

He said this while addressing a delegation of the All-Pakistan Jamiat Ul Quresh Meat Welfare Association that visited ICCI led by its President Khursheed Ahmed Qureshi. Javed Qureshi Senior Vice President, Sardar Zaheer Ahmed Secretary General, and others were in the delegation.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Pakistan has good potential to export Halal meat products to the Gulf region and many other countries and stressed that the business community should focus on the value-addition of products to improve exports.

He assured that the ICCI would cooperate with the Meat Welfare Association to address the key issues of the business community of their sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Khursheed Ahmed Qureshi briefed the President ICCI about the key issues being faced by the business community of the meat sector and hoped that ICCI would take up them with relevant authorities for redress.

He stressed the need for a new slaughterhouse for the federal capital and urged that the government focus on resolving the issues of the poultry sector.

He said that the livestock sector plays an important role in the economy as it contributes over 60 per cent to agriculture, and over 11 per cent to GDP, as well as provides livelihood to rural families as they derive 35-40 per cent of their income from this source.

He urged the government to cooperate in the value addition of the livestock sector that would help boost its exports and contribute more effectively to reviving the economy.

Ajmal Baloch, President, All-Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, and others also spoke on the occasion and urged the government to focus on resolving the issues of livestock and poultry sectors to facilitate better growth of their business activities and exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Agriculture Khursheed Ahmed Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

13 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

2 hours ago
SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business