CCoCPEC approves realignment of KKH, provision of utilities for SEZs

The Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) Thursday approved several projects including realignment of KKH from Thakot to Raikot, provision of utilities for CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZ), implementation plan for vacation of PCG and PN land at Shamba Shamail, Gwadar and establishment of CPEC Business & Industrial Cooperation Tower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) Thursday approved several projects including realignment of KKH from Thakot to Raikot, provision of utilities for CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZ), implementation plan for vacation of PCG and PN land at Shamba Shamail, Gwadar and establishment of CPEC business & Industrial Cooperation Tower.

The projects were approved during a meeting of CCoCPEC chaired by Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, which was attended by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC, Affairs Khalid Mansoor and other relevant stakeholders.

The Secretary Ministry of Communication informed the meeting that PC-II for the realignment of KKH 250KM was approved by the Departmental Development Working Party DDWP and after that NESPAK had engaged to carry out the feasibility study.

He apprised the committee that the engagement of the Chinese consultancy team would be the responsibility of Chinese Government out of their funds and it would be considered as Technical Assistance to government of Pakistan.

The Planning Commission directed Ministry of Communication, National Highway Authority (NHA) and relevant stakeholders to meet the deadline so that project could be completed in time.

During the meeting the Planning Minister gave a deadline of 30 days to complete the game plan of Rashaki SEZ, KPK, Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Punjab and Bostan SEZ Balochistan, while reviewing the progress on provision of Utilities for CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

During the meeting the implementation plan for vacation of PCG and PN land at Shamba Islmail Gwadar, was also discussed in length.

The PD&SI Minister directed the relevant stakeholders to hand over 52 acres land. The meeting was informed that the concerned authority was interested to keep 20 acres land due to security reasons.

The meeting also approved the establishment of CPEC Business & Industrial Cooperation Tower in Islamabad with Public Private Partnership basis and Capital Development Authority (CDA) will be engaged for land acquisition.

The committee recommended the Public Private Partnership between CDA and Chinese side will be more effective rather BOI.

The meeting was informed that under the project, 8 multi-storey CPEC Towers in Gwadar, all provinces including in Islamabad will be established.