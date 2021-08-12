CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of power supply to Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC) approved on Thursday a summary moved by the Power Division containing proposals for the acceleration of the power supply to Gwadar.

The CCoCPEC allowed National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) to change its executing agency to expedite the work and ensure that the project is completed by March 2023.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The committee also gave go-ahead to the Power Division to discuss the options of import of additional power supply from Iran.

The Chairperson of the Committee directed that dedicated power supply for the Gwadar Industrial Zone must be ensured.

The Committee reviewed the progress on various projects under CPEC and the overall progress of CPEC in Industrial Cooperation, Energy, Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port Marketing Plan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Abdul Razak Dawood Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Chairman NHA, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Planning, Secretary Power, Secretary Maritime Affairs and official of various Ministers and Divisions.