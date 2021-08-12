UrduPoint.com

CCoCPEC Approves Summary For Acceleration Of Power Supply To Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of power supply to Gwadar

The Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC) approved on Thursday a summary moved by the Power Division containing proposals for the acceleration of the power supply to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC) approved on Thursday a summary moved by the Power Division containing proposals for the acceleration of the power supply to Gwadar.

The CCoCPEC allowed National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) to change its executing agency to expedite the work and ensure that the project is completed by March 2023.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The committee also gave go-ahead to the Power Division to discuss the options of import of additional power supply from Iran.

The Chairperson of the Committee directed that dedicated power supply for the Gwadar Industrial Zone must be ensured.

The Committee reviewed the progress on various projects under CPEC and the overall progress of CPEC in Industrial Cooperation, Energy, Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port Marketing Plan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Abdul Razak Dawood Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Chairman NHA, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Planning, Secretary Power, Secretary Maritime Affairs and official of various Ministers and Divisions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Import Iran Company CPEC Gwadar Progress Ali Haider March NHA Commerce From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

37 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

44 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

45 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

48 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.