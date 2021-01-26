UrduPoint.com
CCoCPEC Reviews Progress On Various Projects Of CPEC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) on Tuesday reviewed the progress on various projects undertaken by the Working Groups under CPEC.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) was held under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here, said a press release issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The meeting was briefed on the overall progress of CPEC projects in Industrial Cooperation, Energy, Infrastructure, Gwadar, Science and Technology, Socio-Economic Development, Agriculture, Transport and Communications and issues faced in the implementation of these projects.

The committee noted that significant progress had been achieved on various projects. Chair stated that CPEC is a priority project for enhancing Pak-China economic cooperation.

He stressed that the Ministries/Divisions should maintain the momentum of CPEC projects and follow the timelines for early completion of projects.

He said that the second phase of CPEC which focuses on industrial cooperation will significantly enhance the benefits of CPEC for both sides.

The committee also emphasized that unresolved inter- ministerial issues should be brought before the CCo-CPEC directly by the respective Ministries along with recommendations for their resolution.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quareshi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Abdul Razak Dawood Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and official of various Ministers and Divisions.

