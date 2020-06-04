UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCOE Allows Import Of Euro-V Compliant Diesel, Petrol Products For Power Plants

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Thursday approved the proposals of Petroleum Division to make imports of diesel and petrol compliant with Euro-V standard for captive power plants.

These products will have a reduced environmental impact due to lesser Sulfur content as well as lower emissions.

The meeting of CCOE was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

This decision would help reduce the pollution levels especially the smog problem faced in the plain areas of Pakistan in winters.

Petroleum Division would also work with the inland refineries to make them compliant with the Euro-V standard by the end of this year.

The CCOE decided to set 1st of August 2020 as a deadline by which all the OMCs will ensure import of Euro-V compliant petrol only.

It also agreed to make all imports of diesel compliant with Euro-V specification from January 2021 based on availability of supplies.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and OCAD would work together to formulate the detailed mechanism in this regard.

CCOE also approved the minimum efficiency benchmarks for captive power plants. Petroleum division in its summary submitted proposals to set minimum efficiency benchmarks for captive power units whether in single cycle or combined cycle using natural gas as a Primary fuel.

The CCOE approved the proposals with the direction that the effect of COVID-19 situation may also be taken into account while setting the deadlines for modernization/up gradation of the units.

The CCOE also took an overview of the possible supply and demand situation of electricity in Karachi and measures to address any shortfall in future.

It directed the Power Division to maintain regular liaison with K-Electric with regard to Karachi's future power requirements.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Advisor Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim, and official of various divisions, NEPRA and NTDC.

