CCoE approves AEDB, PPIB merger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday approved the summary submitted by Power Division proposing merger of two institutions, Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) and Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

After detailed discussion, the committee recommended to submit the proposal for approval in the Cabinet. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here.

The Power Division also briefed the committee on the causes of electricity shortages faced during the recent days.

It was informed that the electricity shortage and resultant load shedding was caused by a combination of factors including drop in electricity generation at Tarbela and fuel supply disruption faced by Coal Power Plant at Sahiwal as well as localized transmission constraints.

It was further said the concurrent rise in demand in industrial sector and higher than usual temperatures also led to sudden shortages.

The CCoE considered another summary of Power Division proposing revision in the approved plan for closure of power plants. The proposal was made keeping in view the system requirements and ensuring stability.

The proposal envisaged revising the earlier approved timelines for the implementation of phase-II of the approved closure plan in the case of certain plants.

The committee sought further details from Power Division before a final decision in the matter.

The CCoE directed that the matter relating to assets of decommissioned power plants may be submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization.

The meeting was attended by minister for energy, minister for maritime affairs, minister for railways, special assistant to the prime minister on power, petroleum and revenue. Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of provincial governments also participated in the meeting.