UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCoE Approves AEDB, PPIB Merger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:36 PM

CCoE approves AEDB, PPIB merger

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday approved the summary submitted by Power Division proposing merger of two institutions, Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) and Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday approved the summary submitted by Power Division proposing merger of two institutions, Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) and Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

After detailed discussion, the committee recommended to submit the proposal for approval in the Cabinet. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here.

The Power Division also briefed the committee on the causes of electricity shortages faced during the recent days.

It was informed that the electricity shortage and resultant load shedding was caused by a combination of factors including drop in electricity generation at Tarbela and fuel supply disruption faced by Coal Power Plant at Sahiwal as well as localized transmission constraints.

It was further said the concurrent rise in demand in industrial sector and higher than usual temperatures also led to sudden shortages.

The CCoE considered another summary of Power Division proposing revision in the approved plan for closure of power plants. The proposal was made keeping in view the system requirements and ensuring stability.

The proposal envisaged revising the earlier approved timelines for the implementation of phase-II of the approved closure plan in the case of certain plants.

The committee sought further details from Power Division before a final decision in the matter.

The CCoE directed that the matter relating to assets of decommissioned power plants may be submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization.

The meeting was attended by minister for energy, minister for maritime affairs, minister for railways, special assistant to the prime minister on power, petroleum and revenue. Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Prime Minister Asad Umar Electricity Sahiwal May From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

9 minutes ago

UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qala ..

1 hour ago

Widow of cop gets pension after 18 years

3 minutes ago

Gunmen attack Nigeria college, students, teachers ..

3 minutes ago

President directs to explore possibilities to end ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.