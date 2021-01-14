UrduPoint.com
CCoE Approves CTBCM's Implementation Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

CCoE approves CTBCM's implementation plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Wednesday approved the design and implementation plan of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) presented by the Power Division.

The Power Division briefed the committee, which met here with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, that in the first phase the consumers with a load of 1 MW or above would participate in the competitive market.

"These consumers represent around 16 percent of the total electricity sales. More consumers will be added in the market subsequently when the market stabilizes and matures," it was told.

The committee gave approval of the design principles and implementation plan of the CTBCM.

The Power Division also updated the committee on implementation of the circular debt reduction plan. The committee reviewed the implementation status and directed the Power Ministry to conclude the open items and submit formal proposals to the ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) for decision.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and officials of various divisions.

