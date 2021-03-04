CCoE approves proposal for reduction of port charges on LNG

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday approved the proposal of Petroleum Division for reduction of port charges on LNG by Port Qasim Authoriuty based on independent assessments.

The proposal emphasized the need for empowered and development work at Port Qasim as an independent assessment.

The CCoE approved the proposal to conduct an independent assessment for better competitive rates.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here.

The Committee noted that rationalization of various charges at the Port will benefit the end consumers, through reduction in cost of LNG.

The committee directed Ministry of Maritime Affairs to immediately start infrastructure development work, using the financial resources available with Port Qasim Authority.

The Committee noted that improvement in Port Infrastructure and facility should be the single priority of Port Qasim Authoriuty.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Abdul Razak Dawood Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, and official of various divisions.