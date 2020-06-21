UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCOE Approves Proposals For Ensuring Required Supplies Of HSFO For Power Plants

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:26 AM

CCOE approves proposals for ensuring required supplies of HSFO for power plants

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Saturday approved measures proposed by petroleum division to ensure required supplies of High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) to meet demand for power plants especially in the KE system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Saturday approved measures proposed by petroleum division to ensure required supplies of High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) to meet demand for power plants especially in the KE system.

The meeting of the CCOE committee was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar.

The CCoE was briefed on the current situation of 1124 MW Kohala and 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower projects and signing of project agreement under policy for Power Generation projects 2002 and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The cmmittee approved the proposals submitted by rhe ministry for signing of the relevant agreements and directed that other related matters such as timely availability of evacuation facilities may also be ensured.

The Committee emphasised that the Cabinet decision relating to water usage charges, agreed with the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir shall be adhered to.

CCoE also discussed the proposals of Petroleum Division regarding sustainable supply chain of LPG in the country & constituted a committee under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jhanzeb khan to prepare a plan of action within 15 days, which will be presented to and CCoE for approval.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Prime Minister Asad Umar Water Oil CPEC Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Government Cabinet Agreement KE Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

2 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal appeals to celebrate birth anniversary of ..

31 minutes ago

Arsenal rocked by late Brighton winner, Watford re ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.