CCOE approves proposals for ensuring required supplies of HSFO for power plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Saturday approved measures proposed by petroleum division to ensure required supplies of High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) to meet demand for power plants especially in the KE system.

The meeting of the CCOE committee was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar.

The CCoE was briefed on the current situation of 1124 MW Kohala and 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower projects and signing of project agreement under policy for Power Generation projects 2002 and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The cmmittee approved the proposals submitted by rhe ministry for signing of the relevant agreements and directed that other related matters such as timely availability of evacuation facilities may also be ensured.

The Committee emphasised that the Cabinet decision relating to water usage charges, agreed with the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir shall be adhered to.

CCoE also discussed the proposals of Petroleum Division regarding sustainable supply chain of LPG in the country & constituted a committee under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jhanzeb khan to prepare a plan of action within 15 days, which will be presented to and CCoE for approval.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions.