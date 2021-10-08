UrduPoint.com

CCoE Approves Summary To Establish New LNG Terminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

CCoE approves summary to establish new LNG terminals

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved on Friday the summary submitted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the establishment of new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved on Friday the summary submitted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the establishment of new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals.

The meeting of the Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, said a press release.

The committee discussed in detail and approved the allocation of Pipeline capacity.

The Chairman of the committee directed to fast-track the work on setting up new LNG terminals.

The Power Division submitted the summary on restructuring of Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

The committee has approved the summary and the major restructuring proposals approved includes change of the nomenclature from PEPCO to Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC), HR functions of the company delegated to the respective Companies, the restricted company will continue to charge a fee to DISCOs, GENCOs, and NTDC.

The restructure company will approach Development Finance Institutions and Multi-Lateral Agencies to Solicit support for capacity building, composition of the board of Directors of the company will be change and the restructuring plan will be implemented by December 31, 2021 and new HR will be hired for the company forthwith.

CCoE also discussed the summary submitted by the Power Division on Policy direction for the Operation of RLNG Plants out of merit.

The meeting instructed that for ironing out the operational problems arising due to the import of RLNG.

The Minister of Energy will have a meeting with the OGRA and NEPRA and the solutions and the proposed way forward will be shared in the next meeting of CCoE.

The committee also reviewed the Circular Debt Report August 2021 submitted by the Power Division.

The committee appreciated the fact that the increase in Circular Debt during the last 12 months is only Rs. 57 billion which shows a sharp reduction in comparison to Rs. 450 billion per year inherited from the previous Government.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, SAPM on CPEC, and representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Import Nepra Company CPEC August December Gas Commerce From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Billion PEPCO

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan expresses concerns over lack ..

Governor Balochistan expresses concerns over lack of modern gynecology OPD

1 minute ago
 PMD indicates transition from Summer to Autumn as ..

PMD indicates transition from Summer to Autumn as rain likely in various parts

1 minute ago
 WTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since Nov ..

WTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 2014

1 minute ago
 US stocks edge down after disappointing jobs data

US stocks edge down after disappointing jobs data

1 minute ago
 Canada employment bounces back to pre-pandemic lev ..

Canada employment bounces back to pre-pandemic levels

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws ..

Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.