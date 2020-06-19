UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCOE Approves Supply Of Additional Power To KE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:06 PM

CCOE approves supply of additional power to KE

The cabinet committee on energy approved on Friday the proposals relating to supply of additional power to Karachi Electric (KE) from national grid and directed that the technical details may be finalized between the parties by August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The cabinet committee on energy approved on Friday the proposals relating to supply of additional power to Karachi Electric (KE) from national grid and directed that the technical details may be finalized between the parties by August 15.

The CCOE which met here with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair was briefed on the power demand and supply situation for Karachi in the next 3-4 years.

The CCOE also discussed Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 and recommended the draft policy for submission to the Cabinet.

The policy will subsequently be presented to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for final approval.

The Alternate and Renewable Energy policy 2019 envisages to protect the environment by increasing the share of green energy in the overall energy mix, least cost on grid power generation, and also to develop ARE local manufacturing, skilled human resource and technology transfer.

It will enable private sector investment and participation in on-grid and off-grid AREPs and innovative supply solution.

The CCOE was also briefed on the current status of the 1124 MW Kohala and 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydrogen power projects.

The Committee sought further details regarding the two projects and directed Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) to submit the same to the CCOE at the earliest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Asad Umar Technology Same May August 2019 From Cabinet Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited KE

Recent Stories

Defeat in Ladakh blow on India's hegemonic designs ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

22 minutes ago

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify ..

27 minutes ago

5 reasons that makes OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Post receives foreign remittance amountin ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets climb on recovery hopes

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.