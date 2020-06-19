CCOE approves supply of additional power to KE

The cabinet committee on energy approved on Friday the proposals relating to supply of additional power to Karachi Electric (KE) from national grid and directed that the technical details may be finalized between the parties by August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The cabinet committee on energy approved on Friday the proposals relating to supply of additional power to Karachi Electric (KE) from national grid and directed that the technical details may be finalized between the parties by August 15.

The CCOE which met here with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair was briefed on the power demand and supply situation for Karachi in the next 3-4 years.

The CCOE also discussed Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 and recommended the draft policy for submission to the Cabinet.

The policy will subsequently be presented to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for final approval.

The Alternate and Renewable Energy policy 2019 envisages to protect the environment by increasing the share of green energy in the overall energy mix, least cost on grid power generation, and also to develop ARE local manufacturing, skilled human resource and technology transfer.

It will enable private sector investment and participation in on-grid and off-grid AREPs and innovative supply solution.

The CCOE was also briefed on the current status of the 1124 MW Kohala and 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydrogen power projects.

The Committee sought further details regarding the two projects and directed Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) to submit the same to the CCOE at the earliest.