CCoE Approves TOU Tariff Scheme For Industrial Consumers

Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday approved the proposal of Power Division for the extension Time of Use (TOU) Tariff Scheme for Industrial Consumers from May 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday approved the proposal of Power Division for the extension Time of Use (TOU) Tariff Scheme for Industrial Consumers from May 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

The package was originally approved in November 2020 and set to expire on April 30, 2021.

The meeting of the CCoE was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The committee also looked up another summary of Power Division wherein it was proposed that the NEPRA may be directed to withdraw the generation tariff and licenses awarded to category-III RE projects as their determinations were not consistent with the approved policies in the matter.

The CCoE referred the matter to the Law Division for legal opinion in the matter.

Maritime Affairs Division presented the report on the progress of the establishment of two new LNG terminals at the Port Qasim, Karachi.

The meeting was informed that the sub-committee headed by Ministry of Maritime Affairs was holding regular meetings to facilitate the process of establishment of new terminals.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Revenue and official of various ministries/divisions.

More Stories From Business

