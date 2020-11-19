UrduPoint.com
CCOE Directs For Implementing Measures To Reduce Losses In Gas Sector

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

CCOE directs for implementing measures to reduce losses in gas sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) Thursday directed the petroleum division to immediately implement the short term measures for efficiency enhancement and loss reduction in gas transmission and distribution system.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.  The Committee discussed a proposal of Power Division related to reform and restructuring of the gas transmission and distribution system.

The CCoE directed the Petroleum  Division to prepare a comprehensive strategy for regulatory and policy reform of gas sector.

The Chairman said that for the longer term, roadmap to a competitive gas market is required where private sector should perform an active role.  The CCoE also set up a sub-committee for regular monitoring of the overall progress on reform agenda and implementation of CCoE decisions.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and official of various divisions.

