CCOE Directs Power Division To Expedite Finalization Of Renewable Energy Policy

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:57 PM

CCOE directs power division to expedite finalization of renewable energy policy

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) Monday directed the power division to expedite process of formulation and approval of the renewable energy policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) Monday directed the power division to expedite process of formulation and approval of the renewable energy policy.

The meeting of CCOE was held here presided over by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The CCOE was apprised about the progress on the formulation and approval of the Renewable Energy (RE) Policy and the introduction of competitive bidding process for the entry of new producers in the renewable energy sector of Pakistans said a press release.

The CCOE also approved the proposals of the ministry of power regarding the placement of various project companies in their respective categories on the basis of already specified criteria.

The CCOE was apprised about the future trajectory of demand of energy in the country and the steps being taken to ensure the availability of power to various sectors and the progress being made on rationalizing the energy prices in the country.

NEPRA apprised the meeting on the progress made on the introduction of the advance design of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Market in Pakistan.

The CCOE was briefed about steps being taken regarding the governance improvement of the power sector.

It was informed that Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB), Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and electricity generation companies (GENCOs) have been appointed following a competitive process, and progress is being made regarding the establishment of a Technical Directorate at the Ministry of Energy.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs submitted its report regarding the enhancement of off-shore storage capacity of imported petroleum products. The CCOE directed the Petroleum Division to examine the financial feasibility of the proposals.

Members of the CCOE including Ministers for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Advisor on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and officials from the Power, Petroleum, Finance, Maritime Division and NEPRA were also present.

Pakistan Asad Umar Electricity Nepra Progress Market From Cabinet

