UrduPoint.com

CCOE Directs To Ensure Maximum Natural Gas Supply In Winter

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:48 PM

CCOE directs to ensure maximum natural gas supply in winter

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday directed the Petroleum Division to ensure maximum supply while ensuring implementation of a demand management plan as already approved by the Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday directed the Petroleum Division to ensure maximum supply while ensuring implementation of a demand management plan as already approved by the Cabinet.

The directions were issued in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE), held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Petroleum Division presented the projected natural gas supply in the country for the winter. During the meeting, Petroleum Division presented different policy options for management of the gas supply side during winter 2021-22.

The meeting was informed about the efforts to enhance the natural gas supply during the meeting.

The Committee also considered the summary presented by the Power Division on the implementation of CCoE decisions. It was informed in the meeting that all new renewable energy (RE) projects would participate in the open competitive bidding process to ensure the least cost procurement of renewable electricity.

The CCoE approved the summary and recommended expediting the bidding process in the meeting. The chair further directed the Power Division to inform the CCoE in the next meeting of a detailed roadmap with millstones for the establishment of RE projects, including the potential locations and details of the competitive process be presented.

CCoE also reviewed the circular debt report October 2021 submitted by the Power Division. The committee appreciated the sustained reduction in the accumulation of circular debt. It was informed that the performance of the DISCOs was continually improving.

The sector was also adjusting to the post-COVID scenario where a collection of dues had dropped significantly. The government had been releasing budget subsidy amount as per the plan to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Asad Umar Electricity Budget Nepra October Gas Commerce All Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Two siblings injured on road

Two siblings injured on road

3 minutes ago
 Cyprus Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Pas ..

Cyprus Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Passengers on Arrival

3 minutes ago
 Estonia Hosts Annual NATO Cyber Defense Exercise - ..

Estonia Hosts Annual NATO Cyber Defense Exercise - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, ..

Nearly Half of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, Report Hardship From Price Hik ..

3 minutes ago
 Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus: AFP

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus: AFP

3 minutes ago
 Twitter shuts propaganda accounts in six countries ..

Twitter shuts propaganda accounts in six countries

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.