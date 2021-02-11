UrduPoint.com
CCOE Discusses Electricity Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday discussed in detail the salient features of National Electricity Policy, including its principle objectives and details of the proposed actions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday discussed in detail the salient features of National Electricity Policy, including its principle objectives and details of the proposed actions.

After a detailed discussion and taking into account the observations and suggestions of representatives of provincial governments, the committee directed the Power Division to incorporate the agreed recommendations and submit the same to the Federal Cabinet.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The meeting was informed that the proposed policy was aimed at ensuring universal access of electricity through a self-sustainable power sector, developed and premised on optimal utilization of indigenous resources; integrated planning approach; efficient and liquid market design; and, affordable and environment friendly outcome for the consumers.

Following the cabinet's endorsement, the policy would be presented to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for final approval.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Secretary Energy Punjab, Secretary Energy KP, Secretary Energy Sindh , Secretary Energy Balochistan and official of various divisions.

