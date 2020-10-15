UrduPoint.com
CCOE For Ensuring Domestic, Industrial Demand During Winter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) here on Thursday directed the Ministry of Energy to plan for meeting the industrial and residential demand fully during winter months, without any curtailment of load

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) here on Thursday directed the Ministry of Energy to plan for meeting the industrial and residential demand fully during winter months, without any curtailment of load.

The CCoE further directed the ministry to ensure that the utilization of all other fuel sources, including renewable and coal, is maximized before assessment of furnace oil requirement.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, said a press release.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy reviewed implementation status of North South Gas pipeline project and HSFO and LSFO demand for power plants.

The CCoE reviewed the requirement of the furnace oil for winter months presented by the An evaluation of domestic refining capacity would also be made so that minimum import of furnace oil is required.

Petroleum Division presented the natural gas demand supply situation for the winters including LNG import requirements. The CCoE directed the ministry to ensure that no gas load curtailment is done for the industry and all efforts are made to meet the remaining system demand.

Gas allocation priority criteria will be adhered to by the ministry during the winter season.

The CCoE took serious notice of the non-completion of 17km gas pipeline extension at Port Qasim by SSGC, which was a hindrance to utilization of LNG terminal capacity.

The CCoE requested the Minister for Energy to personally follow up with the Government of Sindh to ensure that NOC is issued for the construction of the pipeline and the project is completed by December 2020.

The CCoE stressed on full utilization of excess LNG to make the additional gas available in the system.

Implementation status of North-South gas pipeline was also presented to the CCoE. The committee directed the ministry to expedite the process of start land acquisition project.

Detailed project implementation schedule along with the transaction structure and formulation by February 2021.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions.

