CCoE Reviews Demand, Supply Position Of Gas In Winter

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday reviewed the projected demand and supply position of natural gas during winter season in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday reviewed the projected demand and supply position of natural gas during winter season in the country.

The Petroleum Division presented the projected natural gas supply and demand position in the country for the coming winter.

During the meeting, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) also shared month-wise scenario of supply and demand in the north of the country.

The meeting was presided over by Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

The Committee directed the Petroleum Division to present a detailed impact analysis of different policy options for developing the Gas Load Management Plan for the winter of 2021-22 in the next meeting.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) presented the status of revision in the rules regarding punitive measures and fines.

The meeting was informed that fines will be imposed for non-compliance of the license conditions and violation of OGRA rules by the licensees.

The fines have been revised for licensees across petroleum value chain.

The maximum penalty against major violations is starting from 10 million to 500 million. CCoE directed OGRA to consider additional measures for illegal gains and fraudulent activities of the licensees.

OGRA was directed to send the summary to the Cabinet Division within two weeks to implement the changes as soon as possible.

OGRA also presented the report on the establishment of a monitoring system for the sale of petroleum products.

The CCOE directed OGRA to implement an end-to-end automation and digitization of reporting to account for all transactions in future and have accurate data collection.

Petroleum Division and OGRA will jointly develop a strategy for automation of data collection and digitization of transactions across the value chain.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Science & Technology, Adviser to PM on Commerce & Industries, chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.

